City to take bids for Simon Kenton -

City to take bids for Simon Kenton -

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Vacant since June 2013, the building was most recently used via memorandum of understanding by a faith-based group which hoped to turn it into a hub to help fight homelessness, addiction and poverty. However that group, Bridges of Hope, was unable to meet financial benchmarks and the city did not extend the MOU when it expired Dec. 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Air Report Removed 20,816
I am a teenaged lesbian! 15 hr Harv 2
Libraries are rude 17 hr Tantor 3
Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems... 18 hr The Duke of Hazard 1
Joesph Tracey Kmart exposes self 2008 Tue Beechama 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Feb 6 bannanas 14
"So many unconstitutional experts!" Feb 5 Leon Harrison 1
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC