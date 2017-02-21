CFPB's first jury trial to test agency overreach
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is set to face its first jury trial in April in what is shaping up to be a critical test of the agency's authority. The CFPB sued Nationwide Biweekly Administration, in Xenia, Ohio, and its founder Daniel Lipsky in 2015 for allegedly making misleading claims about a program to help consumers pay off their mortgage faster and reduce interest payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timeshare Info
|2 hr
|Tantor
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Winnie
|4
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|Wed
|Leon Harrison
|6
|Don't move here
|Wed
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
|Ryan Lucas St John
|Wed
|Truth seeker
|21
|Rappers and heavy metal (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Rap
|22
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC