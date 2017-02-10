a Share the lovea with IHN -
Community members are being asked to "share the love" this Valentine's Day by helping Interfaith Hospitality Network reach their fundraising goal for its homeless shelter in Xenia. Recently, IHN Schneider House of Hope received a $10,000 donation with the condition that IHN try to match that amount with a special fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14)
|19 hr
|white
|60
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|19 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|3
|Leon's rotting jottings
|19 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
|Libraries are rude
|19 hr
|Library Lover
|6
|Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems...
|Feb 8
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|Joesph Tracey Kmart exposes self 2008
|Feb 7
|Beechama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC