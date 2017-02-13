a Share the lovea with IHN -
Community members are being asked to "share the love" this Valentine's Day by helping Interfaith Hospitality Network reach their fundraising goal for its homeless shelter in Xenia. Recently, IHN Schneider House of Hope received a $10,000 donation with the condition that IHN try to match that amount with a special fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|guess what
|20,826
|"Do demonstrating mobs have jobs?"
|22 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|4
|Libraries are rude
|22 hr
|Library Lover
|8
|Angela Kurowski
|Mon
|Karma
|1
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|WASTE
|31,968
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Imnotfallingforit
|15
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Sun
|Net Nut
|6
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC