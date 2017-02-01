Taylor makes 100th blood donation -
Ron Taylor has been helping keep the lights on across the Miami Valley during the nearly half-century he has spent working for DP&L. The Xenia donor credits hard work, rain or shine in the great outdoors for helping him stay healthy during at his Jan. 23 visit to the Dayton Community Blood Center.
