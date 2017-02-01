Taylor makes 100th blood donation -

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Ron Taylor has been helping keep the lights on across the Miami Valley during the nearly half-century he has spent working for DP&L. The Xenia donor credits hard work, rain or shine in the great outdoors for helping him stay healthy during at his Jan. 23 visit to the Dayton Community Blood Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

