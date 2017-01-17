Students march to Xenia -

Students march to Xenia -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Xi Chapter, held their annual march from the Central State University campus to downtown Xenia Monday. The march is held to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There is a student leadership event 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Joshua I. Smith Center; "A Cinematic Dialogue: From Selma to Ferguson" will occur 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the National Afro American Museum on Brush Row Road; and a community conversations event 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in room 203 of the University Student Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abortion Nuts, go away! 14 hr The Duke of Hazard 1
If women want us to pay attention to their bitc... 14 hr The Duke of Hazard 1
It is the South China Sea, not the Western Amer... 16 hr The New Cool Warrior 3
"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate" 16 hr The New Cool Warrior 7
When will I be banned for the 7th time? 16 hr The New Cool Warrior 9
Trump is a "placeholder" for Pence 16 hr The New Cool Warrior 2
To you dumb young men: Sat The Old Cold Warrior 2
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC