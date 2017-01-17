Students march to Xenia

Xenia Daily Gazette Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Xi Chapter, held their annual march from the Central State University campus to downtown Xenia Monday. The march is held to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There is a student leadership event 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Joshua I. Smith Center; "A Cinematic Dialogue: From Selma to Ferguson" will occur 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the National Afro American Museum on Brush Row Road; and a community conversations event 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in room 203 of the University Student Center.

