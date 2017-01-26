Schools to pursue another bond issue -
At the Board of Education Meeting Jan. 9, our board of education voted to move forward with a bond issue to replace both the current middle school and high school. The Ohio School Facilities Commission did an assessment of Warner Middle School and Xenia High School and recommended that both buildings be replaced because of the extent and cost of numerous building issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City names public service supervisor -
|6 hr
|Vet
|2
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Joe
|6
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Adultery destroys
|9
|The beginning of the end
|14 hr
|SickOfFreedomHaters
|4
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Razmataz
|199
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|"Amish" heaters and EdenPURE heaters--Watch OUT! (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Nobody 2
|580
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC