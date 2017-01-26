Remembering: Remberance Williams

Remembering: Remberance Williams

Friday Jan 27

In 1800, Remberance Williams erected what is assumed to be the first cabin in what later became the City of Xenia. He emigrated first from Virginia and then from Kentucky.

