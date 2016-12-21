Remembering John Paul
John Paul moved from Cincinnati to Beavercreek in 1799. He purchased 2,000 acres of land in 1803 near the fork of the Shawnee Creek in present Xenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sat
|I despise most pe...
|19
|Looking for Justice
|Fri
|Kathy
|1
|Trump should explain to Lame Brain McCain
|Fri
|Skankhunter42
|2
|matt the woman beater (Nov '15)
|Dec 30
|Jamie Simpson
|5
|The Ruskies have hacked me!
|Dec 30
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Winnie Peacock
|Dec 29
|Winnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC