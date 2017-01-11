Ohio skeletal remains identified as m...

Ohio skeletal remains identified as missing Florida woman

Authorities say skeletal remains found by mushroom hunters in southwest Ohio last May have been identified as a Florida woman who was reported missing from an Ohio city. Greene County's sheriff and Ohio's attorney general say a DNA sample from a relative helped confirm the remains as those of Tiffany Dawn Chambers.

