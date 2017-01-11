Ohio skeletal remains identified as missing Florida woman
Authorities say skeletal remains found by mushroom hunters in southwest Ohio last May have been identified as a Florida woman who was reported missing from an Ohio city. Greene County's sheriff and Ohio's attorney general say a DNA sample from a relative helped confirm the remains as those of Tiffany Dawn Chambers.
