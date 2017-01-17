Hamvention Ready to Deal with Anticipated Traffic Flow at New Venue
Hamvention A is ready to deal with the anticipated heavy traffic flow when the event opens on May 19 at its new location, the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio. Mike Kalter, W8CI, said the all-volunteer Hamvention organizers have turned to professionals to address this aspect of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
