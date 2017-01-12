Greene County marriages
Jeffrey A. Errett II of Wilberforce and Jordan R. Brewer of Wilberforce applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 1. John T. Burkhardt of Beavercreek and Treba S. Whitt of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license.
