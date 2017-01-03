Greene County marriages

Greene County marriages

Joshua R. Garcia of Fairborn and Amiesha R. James of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 15. Rickey L. Snyder of Fairborn and Patricia B. Wilberg of Fairborn applied for a marriage license.

