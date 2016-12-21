Greene County Marriages

Greene County Marriages

Joseph D. Collins of Yellow Springs and Lindsay F. Kerns of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 1. Willie T. Vanhoose of Spring Valley and Ashley L. Hart of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license.

