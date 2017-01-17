Greene Cats slightly impacted by RTA strike -
The Greene Cats Public Transit system is mostly conducting business as usual despite a recent RTA driver strike, impacting public transportation in neighboring Montgomery County. Executive Director Ken Collier said Greene Cats includes a route that travels from Xenia to downtown Dayton, allowing riders to connect to the RTA system from the main RTA Hub, 4 South Main Street in Dayton.
