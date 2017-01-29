Fire crews respond to Xenia house fire
The University of Dayton women's basketball team won its eighth straight game and 11th of the last 12 with an impressive 81-51 win over Rhod The northern tour of the Reds Caravan made its annual visit to the national Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. XENIA, Ohio - A mother and her son were sent to the hospital after a house fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Dayton pd...
|22 hr
|Gabby
|5
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|Thu
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Thu
|KentuckySuckZ
|9
|Looking for an old friend
|Thu
|NWord
|6
|Sinbad...
|Thu
|Geico
|3
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Beechama
|13
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC