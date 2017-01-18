Doughnut shop closing Xenia location
A longtime Xenia doughnut shop is closing on Sunday. Stan the Donut Man will continue to run its Dayton store at 1441 Wilmington Ave. and Manager Shannon Winters said the reason for closing the Xenia store wasn't because they didn't have enough business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Channel 7 WHIO
|18 min
|mary
|4
|"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate"
|19 min
|mary
|2
|2000 GM Workers lose jobs
|20 min
|mary
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|Beechama
|12
|To you dumb young men:
|Tue
|Literature Lover
|1
|It is the South China Sea, not the Western Amer...
|Tue
|Tantor
|2
|"You might be late-middle-aged if..."
|Tue
|Wdtn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC