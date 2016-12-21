City wona t renew MOU with Bridges of Hope

The City of Xenia will not renew its memorandum of understanding with the group trying to turn a former elementary school into a community ministry hub. The MOU, between the city and Simon Kenton Bridges of Hope, ends at the end of the day today, along with a moratorium on the former Simon Kenton building's demolition, and at Thursday's council meeting President Mike Engle said the city will allow it to expire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.