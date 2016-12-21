City wona t renew MOU with Bridges of Hope -
The City of Xenia will not renew its memorandum of understanding with the group trying to turn a former elementary school into a community ministry hub. The MOU, between the city and Simon Kenton Bridges of Hope, ends at the end of the day today, along with a moratorium on the former Simon Kenton building's demolition, and at Thursday's council meeting President Mike Engle said the city will allow it to expire.
