There are on the Xenia Daily Gazette story from Thursday Jan 26, titled City names public service supervisor -. In it, Xenia Daily Gazette reports that:

Koch, who had been the city's code enforcement officer since 2013, will oversee tasks and projects related to the maintenance, repair and construction of the city's infrastructure for parks, facilities, grounds, garage and sanitation. Koch's promotion - which is effective immediately - reflects a commitment by the City of Xenia to providing excellence in constituent and customer service.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.