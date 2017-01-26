City names public service supervisor -
There are 2 comments on the Xenia Daily Gazette story from Thursday Jan 26, titled City names public service supervisor -. In it, Xenia Daily Gazette reports that:
Koch, who had been the city's code enforcement officer since 2013, will oversee tasks and projects related to the maintenance, repair and construction of the city's infrastructure for parks, facilities, grounds, garage and sanitation. Koch's promotion - which is effective immediately - reflects a commitment by the City of Xenia to providing excellence in constituent and customer service.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
That was a stupid decision to promote Keith.
He's a drunk and an idiot. Bad combination for a person in any type of authority.
Perfect typical combination for a stupid government worker though.
Why doesn't he have to pass a sobriety test ?
|
#2 6 hrs ago
I have an RV and this man came to the house and yelled at me. Told me I had to build a fence for my RV . I had to go to the city manager to override him. The manager told me he was a little over ambitious. But koch never apologized for yelling at me with his bloodshot eyes.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Joe
|6
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Adultery destroys
|9
|The beginning of the end
|14 hr
|SickOfFreedomHaters
|4
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Razmataz
|199
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|"Amish" heaters and EdenPURE heaters--Watch OUT! (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Nobody 2
|580
|Let's get freaky with Maytal Levi! (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Middletown Man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC