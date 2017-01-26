City names public service supervisor -

Xenia Daily Gazette story from Thursday Jan 26, titled City names public service supervisor -.

Koch, who had been the city's code enforcement officer since 2013, will oversee tasks and projects related to the maintenance, repair and construction of the city's infrastructure for parks, facilities, grounds, garage and sanitation. Koch's promotion - which is effective immediately - reflects a commitment by the City of Xenia to providing excellence in constituent and customer service.

Xenia Resident

Xenia, OH

#1 14 hrs ago
That was a stupid decision to promote Keith.
He's a drunk and an idiot. Bad combination for a person in any type of authority.
Perfect typical combination for a stupid government worker though.
Why doesn't he have to pass a sobriety test ?
Vet

Xenia, OH

#2 6 hrs ago
I have an RV and this man came to the house and yelled at me. Told me I had to build a fence for my RV . I had to go to the city manager to override him. The manager told me he was a little over ambitious. But koch never apologized for yelling at me with his bloodshot eyes.
