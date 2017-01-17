City looking for fill vacancies -

City looking for fill vacancies -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The primary duty of the Civil Service Commission is to provide open competitive testing to the public for any classified position with the City of Xenia. The commission has the authority to see make sure employees in the classified service are appointed and retained on the basis of merit and fitness as governed by the city charter, city ordinances or the general laws of the State of Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Channel 7 WHIO 17 hr Leon Harrison 7
2000 GM Workers lose jobs 17 hr Fire Donaghy 3
"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate" 17 hr Fire Donaghy 6
Trump is a "placeholder" for Pence 17 hr Fire Donaghy 1
"Dislike crimes equated with hate" 22 hr Leon Harrison 1
"Donald Trump is government's most serious threat" Wed Leon Harrison 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Tue Beechama 12
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC