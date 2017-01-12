Bridges of Hope moving to new location -

Bridges of Hope moving to new location

The faith-based group, which is trying to find a place to facilitate organizations serving community needs including those of homelessness, addiction and poverty, has partnered with Living Stones Christian Church in Xenia in the wake of its arrangement with the city-owned Simon Kenton building ending. SKBOH had been operating under an oft-extended memorandum of understanding with the city, allowing it to work out of the former elementary school building on Second Street while it tried to raise funds to renovate the building for the aforementioned uses.

