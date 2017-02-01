Anger retiring as police captain

Anger, 54, has been a captain since June 2003 and served most of his time as the commander of the Special Services Section, which included the Criminal Investigation Section, the D.A.R.E. Program, school resource officer, Domestic Violence Unit, and the detective assigned to the Greene County Agency for Combine Enforcement . "Loved working in Xenia," Anger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.