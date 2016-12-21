WSU student travels globe -
Sleeping in the Sahara Desert, teaching in China and witnessing political violence in Jerusalem were just stops along the way for Tasha Fox, a Wright State University MBA student who turned her undergraduate career into a priceless lesson in world geography and culture. And this is a student who nearly cut short her first trip overseas after being overwhelmed by the language challenges and trying to fit in.
