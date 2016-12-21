Remembering Edward Caddy

Remembering Edward Caddy

Born in Ireland in 1815, Caddy was a tall man with long white hair and beard, ruddy face and red nose. He lived in Xenia at the corner of Detroit and High streets where twice each day, he would walk through town, wearing a coat with very large pockets in which he would put apples, oranges, and candy.

