Radio personality makes trip to Colombia

Ken Kettering, news and listener engagement director and on-air personality at Strong Tower Christian Media in Xenia was the Great Lakes Region media representative for Samaritan's Purse and Operation Christmas Child Shoebox distribution in Bogota, Colombia. Kettering and 11 other media members from around the country distributed boxes to almost 1,000 children at four different sites in and around Bogota, sometimes under military guard, Dec. 9-10.

