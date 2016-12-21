Radio personality makes trip to Colombia -
Ken Kettering, news and listener engagement director and on-air personality at Strong Tower Christian Media in Xenia was the Great Lakes Region media representative for Samaritan's Purse and Operation Christmas Child Shoebox distribution in Bogota, Colombia. Kettering and 11 other media members from around the country distributed boxes to almost 1,000 children at four different sites in and around Bogota, sometimes under military guard, Dec. 9-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East dayton
|28 min
|Skankhunter42
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|6
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|2
|Shawn webb
|Dec 1
|Kara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC