OVCH property receives certification

The county-owned OVCH Industrial Park, located at 839 Union Road, has received site certification as a General Industrial Park through Dayton Power & Light's Evaluation and Certification Program. Paul Newman Jr., Director of Development, announced during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday that the Greene County Department of Development recently received this award.
