Old band uniform returned -
Xenia Daily Gazette The 1974 Xenia tornado destroyed a lot of things, but one item that survived was returned to the high school during Monday's school board meeting. Kim Halula gave her band uniform and a $100 check to Principal Dr. Hank Jacoby.
