NEWS App targets end-of-arm tooling inventory
The new mySAS app, available for both Apple and Android devices, does none of those. But Bob Lord has no doubt that it will make life easier for his customers at end-of-arm tooling company SAS Automation LLC. Launched at K 2016 in Dsseldorf, Germany, by the Xenia, Ohio-based company, the application allows customers to track and order inventory and even virtually build tooling online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|54 min
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|56 min
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|57 min
|Jamie Simpson
|6
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|1 hr
|Jamie Simpson
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|"'Tis the season to be jolly with open-border f...
|23 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|East dayton
|Wed
|Skankhunter42
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC