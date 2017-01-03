How Xenia Township came to be

How Xenia Township came to be

Friday Dec 30

The is the last of the series of the history of the 13 townships of Greene County is Xenia Township. Xenia Township was officially established on Aug. 20, 1805.

Xenia, OH

