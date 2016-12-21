Facial modeling used in hopes of IDing Ohio skeletal remains

Investigators hope a forensic facial reconstruction will help identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found by mushroom hunters in southwest Ohio in early May. They say a forensic artist created the clay model being unveiled Thursday by Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. DNA testing hasn't helped identify the remains, which were found May 1 in a wooded area near Xenia , southeast of Dayton.

