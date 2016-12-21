Downtown building receives tax credits - 10:34 am updated:
The Litt Brothers Building, better known as Xenia Shoe & Leather, was one of 18 buildings to receive Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, the state development services agency announced Tuesday. The credits will allow the owner, Tim Sontag, to move forward with his plan to convert the upper floors of the building on East Main Street into five low-income apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|52 min
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|55 min
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|56 min
|Jamie Simpson
|6
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|1 hr
|Jamie Simpson
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|"'Tis the season to be jolly with open-border f...
|23 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|East dayton
|Wed
|Skankhunter42
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC