Preparing for Santaa s Holiday in the Park

Preparations are underway for Greene County Parks & Trails' Annual Santa's Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park in Xenia. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Guests to the event can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus within an 1800s brick farm home, take their own photos or purchase one, enjoy a self-guided walking tour of the lighted grounds, hands-on interactive crafts, strolling holiday characters, write or mail letters to Santa, holiday tattoos, as well as enjoy old-fashioned candy, kettle corn and hot chocolate for a nominal fee.

