Preparing for Santaa s Holiday in the...

Preparing for Santaa s Holiday in the Park -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Preparations are underway for Greene County Parks & Trails' Annual Santa's Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park in Xenia. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Guests to the event can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus within an 1800s brick farm home, take their own photos or purchase one, enjoy a self-guided walking tour of the lighted grounds, hands-on interactive crafts, strolling holiday characters, write or mail letters to Santa, holiday tattoos, as well as enjoy old-fashioned candy, kettle corn and hot chocolate for a nominal fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16) 58 min Jamie Simpson 22
Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt.. 1 hr Jamie Simpson 3
When will I be banned for the 7th time? 1 hr Jamie Simpson 6
Rich Wirdzek ovi 1 hr Jamie Simpson 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Not my President 20,736
"'Tis the season to be jolly with open-border f... 23 hr Leon Harrison 1
East dayton Wed Skankhunter42 2
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC