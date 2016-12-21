A community gives thanks -
More than 600 meals were served to those who attended the center and those who can't get out had meals delivered. The event is a collaborative between the Xenia Area Association of Churches & Ministries, the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and the City of Xenia in order to spread good will in the city.
