Buckner, Mitchell and Hall place at Pete Dye

Sixty Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour players invaded the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech on Monday, July 10. An ample supply of eager volunteers accommodated the juniors, making the day a memorable experience. "The Pete Dye design is truly a great experience for these junior players," BRJGT representative Dewayne Belcher said.

