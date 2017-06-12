WVTF and Radio IQ will switch signals July 10
WVTF, which has been located at 89.1 FM since the mid-1970s, will switch to 89.5 FM and become WVTF Music, a channel that will offer music and entertainment programs 24 hours a day.
