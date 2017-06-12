Three seek Fancy Gap nomination

Economic development and the need for additional police patrols are two common themes of the three Republican candidates in the race for the Fancy Gap District seat on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors. With incumbent supervisor Phil McCraw not seeking re-election due to health issues, candidates Ronnie G. Collins, G. Greg Spencer, and Phillip R. McCraw will all be on the ballot in the Republican Primary set to be held June 13. Because it is an off year for Constitutional Officers, the countywide primary this year will piggyback off the Virginia State Primaries for Governor and Lt.

