Three seek Fancy Gap nomination -

Three seek Fancy Gap nomination -

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Carroll News

Economic development and the need for additional police patrols are two common themes of the three Republican candidates in the race for the Fancy Gap District seat on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors. With incumbent supervisor Phil McCraw not seeking re-election due to health issues, candidates Ronnie G. Collins, G. Greg Spencer, and Phillip R. McCraw will all be on the ballot in the Republican Primary set to be held June 13. Because it is an off year for Constitutional Officers, the countywide primary this year will piggyback off the Virginia State Primaries for Governor and Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Carroll News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wytheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley 6 min Wayne Wilson 5
Johnathon shumate 14 hr one of his girlfr... 2
Texting and driving in Wythe County 19 hr Janet Coleman 1
Woman's name 22 hr Lionel Trains 2
If you text and drive in Wytheville 23 hr Demetrius Folgesong 1
Don't talk about people Tue Bert 5
Wytheville texting and driving Tue Demetria Shiflett 9
See all Wytheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wytheville Forum Now

Wytheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wytheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wytheville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC