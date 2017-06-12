Man faces two counts of attempted cap...

Man faces two counts of attempted capital murder of police officer in Carroll -

1 hr ago

A Wytheville man faces two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and a long list of other charges after a chase in Carroll County that resulted in shots fired. According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, on May 11 at approximately 9:35 p.m. Deputy Trevor Carico observed a stolen vehicle from a previous residential break-in reported earlier in the day.

