Wytheville man jailed, facing 32 charges

A Wytheville man is in New River Valley Regional Jail facing a laundry list of charges and recovering from injuries received after a Hillsville Police K9 apprehended the suspect to end a daylong manhunt. At least 32 charges have been filed against Eric Sean Repass, 44, who led Carroll County Sheriff's deputies and Hillsville police on two different chases - eluding capture the first time, but finally surrendering to K9 Pike after allegedly shooting at a deputy and touching off the laborious manhunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.