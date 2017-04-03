Pulaski man injured in I-81 work zone
Virginia State Police say a Wytheville man was charged with reckless driving in a wreck that injured a Pulaski man in an Interstate 81 work zone in Wythe County. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Friday afternoon that a 1997 Lincoln Town Car was northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate Wednesday when it ran off the right side of the road and hit the Pulaski man, a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Business!
|14 min
|Unknown
|2
|Fort Chiswell Outlets? (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|HereZXY
|5
|Police Depts/Sheriffs dept/State Police
|21 hr
|Motorcycle Rider
|3
|Easter egg hunt at town park
|22 hr
|Fat Patrol
|1
|Peking Chinese Restaurant
|22 hr
|Beef fried rice
|1
|Lots of sinners
|22 hr
|Jethro P Coaltrain
|1
|Elisha make you jealous?
|Sat
|Trish
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC