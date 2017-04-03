Pulaski man injured in I-81 work zone

Pulaski man injured in I-81 work zone

Virginia State Police say a Wytheville man was charged with reckless driving in a wreck that injured a Pulaski man in an Interstate 81 work zone in Wythe County. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Friday afternoon that a 1997 Lincoln Town Car was northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate Wednesday when it ran off the right side of the road and hit the Pulaski man, a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor.

