'Don't count us out': Historical soci...

'Don't count us out': Historical society's museum changes may signal opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Marshall Cofer, of Triple F Farm in Bedford, who owns the Percherons that pulled the 1900s buggy through town for its transfer from the History Museum at Center in the Square to the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Norfolk Avenue, carries a cane carved into a horse's head given to him by his former partner in the horse industry, Dr. William ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wytheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Litter on Holston Road 7 hr jean 6
Giant Chicken!! 11 hr Agnetta folkskog 3
hillary ready to come out of woods? 12 hr Homer Gillespie 19
Elisha P from Wytheville? Pregnant? Maybe con ... 13 hr Danny the dude 26
Eat at Skeeters 13 hr Danny the dude 3
Snitches. 14 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 16
Trump looking for retirement property in Wythev... 16 hr Bulldykegodown 2
See all Wytheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wytheville Forum Now

Wytheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wytheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Wytheville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC