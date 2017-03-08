Council challenged on property values

A Pulaski homeowner got some straight answers from town council Tuesday evening when he asked why property values on his street depreciated by more than 30 percent in the 2014 assessment. Clark Payne, who lives on Henry Avenue, asked council what he termed a "rhetorical question" during the council's monthly meeting after telling them that local real estate magazines reveal that a house in Radford, Fairlawn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Wytheville was 130 to 150 percent higher in value than a similar Pulaski home.

