VSP aims for safe travel with 'Trooper Bowl'

19 hrs ago

If you're thinking of imbibing in alcoholic beverages while watching Sunday's Super Bowl, you'd better think twice before getting behind the wheel. The Wytheville Division Virginia State Police, which includes Pulaski County, is gearing up for its own special event Sunday - the "Trooper Bowl."

