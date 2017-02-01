VSP aims for safe travel with 'Trooper Bowl'
If you're thinking of imbibing in alcoholic beverages while watching Sunday's Super Bowl, you'd better think twice before getting behind the wheel. The Wytheville Division Virginia State Police, which includes Pulaski County, is gearing up for its own special event Sunday - the "Trooper Bowl."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobby brunk
|1 hr
|Batman
|22
|So long Trump (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Rufus
|75
|Tracey and Dub
|Wed
|hater
|8
|where to buy scanner
|Tue
|Abba
|7
|charles cowley (Apr '16)
|Jan 31
|macaroni n old ca...
|28
|Deputy Freeman
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|7
|Is joker and jonathan shumate the same person
|Jan 30
|California
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC