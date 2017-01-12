Wythe County hospital CEO tapped to lead Fauquier hospital
Melton replaces longtime CEO Rodger Baker, who plans to retire later this year, after nearly 40 years at the helm of the hospital and its related services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jalynna Aker
|1 hr
|Wondering
|5
|why does everything get deleted about elshia
|2 hr
|fyi
|1
|CJ's Pizza in Wytheville (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Billy
|91
|charles cowley (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|fyi
|25
|Who owns the trailer park on Holston Road?
|4 hr
|fyi
|7
|Moon dog
|5 hr
|J_Langdon
|28
|Jason K rescue squad (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Wilbur
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC