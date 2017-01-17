Powder horn class starts in Wytheville
Participants will be assembling and customizing their own powder horn, with instructors Jacob Porter and Jim Hartladge taking them step by step through the process at the Thomas J. Boyd Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who owns the trailer park on Holston Road?
|3 hr
|Johnny House
|9
|why does everything get deleted about elshia
|3 hr
|Johnny House
|5
|David Skews
|3 hr
|Johnny House
|18
|Project Help
|4 hr
|Hhh
|3
|Wonder if Hillary is heavily medicated?
|4 hr
|Brexit
|2
|Hey Democrats
|16 hr
|Bill
|9
|Bobby brunk
|19 hr
|lol
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC