Charlie White leaves retirement to help out New River Community College
Charlie White was recently called out of retirement and back to Dublin - back to New River Community College where he spent 35 years of his life as a teacher and administrator. He returned last week as interim president to keep things running smoothly while the college searches for its next lead administrator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob your drug dealer
|51 min
|Danny Cravitz
|12
|Trash at trailer park on Holston Road
|3 hr
|Agnettha Folkog
|8
|Lawyers?
|4 hr
|Chas Bono
|5
|Pack your bags Jimmy Ward
|5 hr
|Karma
|29
|2 new snitches
|Sat
|Jason Snyder
|45
|high meadows
|Fri
|Shultz
|7
|Person of color being discussed to run for mayo...
|Feb 10
|Philmore Lee Gros...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC