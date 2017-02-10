Charlie White leaves retirement to he...

Charlie White leaves retirement to help out New River Community College

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Southwest Times

Charlie White was recently called out of retirement and back to Dublin - back to New River Community College where he spent 35 years of his life as a teacher and administrator. He returned last week as interim president to keep things running smoothly while the college searches for its next lead administrator.

