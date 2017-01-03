Registered sex offender played Santa ...

Registered sex offender played Santa for children

Thursday Dec 15

The man was released from jail last year under the condition that he stay away from events where kids could be present. WYTHEVILLE, VA Parents in Virginia are searching for answers after a registered sex offender played Santa Claus for children and their pets at a local Petco.

