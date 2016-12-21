Employees: Child sex offender worked as Santa at pet store

Employees at a Wytheville pet store say a convicted child sex offender worked as Santa Claus at the store over the weekend, interacting with children and families while posing for pictures with pets. The Roanoke Times reports court documents show 37-year-old Leonard Russell Kidd, of Max Meadows, pleaded guilty in 2002 to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.