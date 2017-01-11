Coltrane's role during WWII was ensur...

Coltrane's role during WWII was ensuring a Filipino island paradise

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Southwest Times

Eugene Coltrane knew his mission when he stepped onto the Filipino island of Samar, shortly after World War II officially ended. "I saw what had been," he says of an island torn up a year earlier - on Oct. 25, 1944 - by an offshore battle between American and Japanese forces that is still considered one of the largest Naval battles in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wytheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Really 31 min Ronald McNeely 2
To the AB's Waitress 12 hr Tom Daniels 13
Townhouses? 14 hr Earl 3
where to buy scanner 15 hr Earl 2
Used teeth for sale Tue Rufus Carlisle 5
charles cowley (Apr '16) Tue Amy 24
Traffic speeding on Holston Road Jan 9 Rita 19
See all Wytheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wytheville Forum Now

Wytheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wytheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wytheville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC