Coltrane's role during WWII was ensuring a Filipino island paradise
Eugene Coltrane knew his mission when he stepped onto the Filipino island of Samar, shortly after World War II officially ended. "I saw what had been," he says of an island torn up a year earlier - on Oct. 25, 1944 - by an offshore battle between American and Japanese forces that is still considered one of the largest Naval battles in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Really
|31 min
|Ronald McNeely
|2
|To the AB's Waitress
|12 hr
|Tom Daniels
|13
|Townhouses?
|14 hr
|Earl
|3
|where to buy scanner
|15 hr
|Earl
|2
|Used teeth for sale
|Tue
|Rufus Carlisle
|5
|charles cowley (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Amy
|24
|Traffic speeding on Holston Road
|Jan 9
|Rita
|19
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC