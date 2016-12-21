Child sex offender worked as Santa Cl...

Child sex offender worked as Santa Claus in Virginia pet store

Tuesday Dec 13

A Santa Claus who posed for pictures with pets and interacted with children and families Saturday at a Wytheville Petco store was a man Virginia designated as a sexually violent predator.

