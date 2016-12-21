Extension offers wreath-making class -
Ellen Reynolds teaches a pair of women from Cary how to craft a "forever wreath" at a December 2015 open house at Beagle Ridge Farm and Environmental Education Center in Wytheville, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wytheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|✈ Jan 20th
|7 hr
|Wanda
|1
|Wytheville, Va.------A wonderful place to live
|8 hr
|Wanda
|20
|chris stevens
|18 hr
|Kristen Davis
|10
|CJ's Pizza in Wytheville (Mar '11)
|18 hr
|Wanda
|85
|2 new snitches
|19 hr
|Kristen Davis
|9
|Deputy Freeman
|Fri
|Rosemarylobotomy
|5
|Making False Reports
|Fri
|Ricky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wytheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC